In Pictures: Dunnikier Primary's Last Of The Summer Fayre event a big success

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 15th Sep 2024, 15:42 GMT
Dunnikier Primary School has hosted a busy and successful summer fayre.

The event, billed as Last Of The Summer Fayre, took place at the Kirkcaldy primary school on Saturday and attracted a good number of parents, friends and pupils. It featured a disco, crafts, games and food and drink stalls – as well as a chance to soak a teacher!

The school said: “Thank you to everyone who donated, helped out, came along, supported, spent money and had fun at our school fayre today. It was awesome and the teachers had a super fun time too.”

Plenty of stalls and things to do at the school's fayre

1. Dunnikier Fayre

Plenty of stalls and things to do at the school's fayre Photo: Fife Photo Agency

A silent disco was a big hit

2. Dunnikier Fayre

A silent disco was a big hit Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Firefighters paid a visit as part of the day.

3. Dunnikier Fayre

Firefighters paid a visit as part of the day. Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Lauren Hay & Poppy Quigley raising funds for World Challenge 2025 to Vietnam & Cambodia to help build schools

4. Dunnikier Fayre

Lauren Hay & Poppy Quigley raising funds for World Challenge 2025 to Vietnam & Cambodia to help build schools Photo: Fife Photo Agency

