In Pictures: Dunnikier Primary's Last Of The Summer Fayre event a big success

The event, billed as Last Of The Summer Fayre, took place at the Kirkcaldy primary school on Saturday and attracted a good number of parents, friends and pupils. It featured a disco, crafts, games and food and drink stalls – as well as a chance to soak a teacher!
The school said: “Thank you to everyone who donated, helped out, came along, supported, spent money and had fun at our school fayre today. It was awesome and the teachers had a super fun time too.”
