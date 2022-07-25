In pictures: Dysart Sailing Club's 55th anniversary fun day

The event, which took place around the harbour, saw visitors entertained by Dysart Silver Band, a ukulele band and highland dancers, as well as having the chance to browse a table top sale, take part in the tombola and view the work of members of Kirkcaldy Model Boat Club.

There was even a bouncy castle for younger members of the family.

The planned children’s fishing competition, which had been due to take place on Sunday morning, will now be rescheduled after the weather meant it could not go ahead.

