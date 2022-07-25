The open day took place at Dysart Harbour

In pictures: Dysart Sailing Club's 55th anniversary fun day

To mark its 55th anniversary, Dysart Sailing Club hosted a family fun day on Sunday.

By Fiona Dobie
Monday, 25th July 2022, 4:46 pm

The event, which took place around the harbour, saw visitors entertained by Dysart Silver Band, a ukulele band and highland dancers, as well as having the chance to browse a table top sale, take part in the tombola and view the work of members of Kirkcaldy Model Boat Club.

There was even a bouncy castle for younger members of the family.

The planned children’s fishing competition, which had been due to take place on Sunday morning, will now be rescheduled after the weather meant it could not go ahead.

1. Sailing Club's 55th anniversary

Roary Rover stopped by. Pictured with Raith supporters Star and Kaydee.

Photo:

Photo Sales

2. Sailing Club's 55th anniversary

There was a bouncy castle for youngsters to enjoy.

Photo:

Photo Sales

3. Sailing Club's 55th anniversary

Members of Langtoun Model Boat Club had some of their work on display.

Photo:

Photo Sales

4. Sailing Club's 55th anniversary

Livingston Ukulele Club entertained the visitors.

Photo:

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2