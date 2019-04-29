In Pictures: Eight sets of triplets with the retiring Fife doctor who helped deliver them

Triplets of all ages returned to their birth place as part of a retirement surprise for the man who helped deliver them safely.

Babies and boys and girls aged from six weeks to 10 years old were reunited with Dr Graham Tydeman at a surprise party at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. The eight trios pictured here were among 20 sets of triplets delivered or cared for by the ‘legendary’ consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist during his 21 years at NHS Fife. Read the full story HERE

Dr Tydeman with Austin, Ellis and Jensen Woodhouse from Kinglassie, age 7.

Dr Tydeman with Thomas, Archie and Rachel Margetts from Dunfermline, age 10.

Dr Tydeman with Mason, Ella and Darra from Buckhaven, age 7.

Dr Tydeman with Evie, Isla and Erin from Freuchie, age 5, with mum Laura McCullough.

