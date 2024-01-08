News you can trust since 1871
Scottish country dancers entertained patients in ward two at Cameron Hospital in Windygates in February 1995.

In Pictures: events and celebrations from Fife in the 1980s and 1990s

Another dip into the archives of the Fife Free Press Group of newspapers produced these gems.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 8th Jan 2024, 17:37 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 17:37 GMT

The pictures all appeared in the 1980s and 1990s and feature events staged across the Kingdom – you may recognise some of the faces featured!

Leven Rotary Club senior vice-president Alex Grosset and president Bill Wood with district governor Bill Pirrie at the Old Manor Hotel, Lundin Links, in 1993.

Leven Rotary Club senior vice-president Alex Grosset and president Bill Wood with district governor Bill Pirrie at the Old Manor Hotel, Lundin Links, in 1993. Photo: Fife Free Press

One of the stalls at Kennoway’s church fayre in August 1992

One of the stalls at Kennoway’s church fayre in August 1992 Photo: Fife Free Press

A tasty haggis dish awaited those attending the Methilhill British Legion Burns Supper in 1995.

A tasty haggis dish awaited those attending the Methilhill British Legion Burns Supper in 1995. Photo: Fife Free Press

Some of the Fife junior squash squad in 1988

Some of the Fife junior squash squad in 1988 Photo: Fife Free Press

