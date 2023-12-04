In pictures: Family fun as Kirkcaldy High Street lit up for festive season

Kirkcaldy High Street is now a glow with sparkling lights for the festive season following a special event at the weekend.

Members of Kirkcaldy and District Pipe Band in their festive jumpers led the lantern parade.

The town’s Christmas light switch on event took place in the town centre on Saturday evening with crowds turning out for the occasion despite the cold wintry weather.

Kirkcaldy’s Christmas Spot Lights was organised by Love Oor Lang Toun (LOLT) with Fife Council and community radio station, K107FM.

The festive events included a parade of lanterns along the High Street from the Merchants Quarter to the Mercat Shopping Centre.

Santa and Mrs Claus joined in the parade.

The lanterns had been made by local youngsters at workshops over the last few weeks in the shopping centre.

The parade was led by Kirkcaldy District Pipe Band. Santa and Mrs Claus were also able to join in the festive parade thanks to the Rotary Club of Kirkcaldy.

During the afternoon, entertainment was provided by Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society and other local groups.

The big light switch on itself took place in the High Street outside the Mercat, where members of the cast of the Kings Theatre panto, Ya Wee Beauty and the Beastie, did the honours and pushed the button to bring festive cheer to the town centre.

Izzy and Abby Crawford enjoying the festivities in the town centre on Saturday.

Families could take part in a candy cane trail around local shops with the opportunity to win a £100 Kirkcaldy Gift Card and £100 for their nominated local charity.