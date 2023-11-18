In Pictures: fantastic memories of Kirkcaldy in the 1990s in this great gallery

The archives of the Fife Free Press contain thousands of photographs.
KAOS, Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society show, 1999 Photo: Fife Free Press
First year pupils at Kirkcaldy High School raised money for Children In Need in 1999 after learning that Thomas Cook accepted foreign currency for the charity. Pictured with teacher Elsie Samuel are (l to r) Rachel Cooper, Ashley Greenlaw, Kylie Robertson, Danielle Craig, Samantha Gourlay and Kelly Horsburgh. Photo: Fife Free Press
Pupils at Kirkcaldy High School passed a course in which they learned about possible careers in tourism. Around 30 of the schoool's seniors completed the Welcome Host training programme in 1999. Photo: Fife Free Press
Tennents Scottish Cup semi-final 1997. Kirkcaldy v Melrose. Action as the two packs tangle. Photo: Fife Free Press