In 1999 youngsters from the Linktown area of Kirkcaldy covered up a grafitti-strewn wall with a mural carrying an anti-drug message. From l to r are; Kirsty Halstead, Sarah Rutherford, Lee Allan, Mark Lindsay, Jamie Donaldson and Louise Young.In 1999 youngsters from the Linktown area of Kirkcaldy covered up a grafitti-strewn wall with a mural carrying an anti-drug message. From l to r are; Kirsty Halstead, Sarah Rutherford, Lee Allan, Mark Lindsay, Jamie Donaldson and Louise Young.
In Pictures: fantastic memories of Kirkcaldy in the 1990s in this great gallery

The archives of the Fife Free Press contain thousands of photographs.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 18th Nov 2023, 12:38 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2023, 12:38 GMT

This small selection of images first appeared in our pages across the 1990s, and give a snapshot into the people and organisations which made the headlines.

KAOS, Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society show, 1999

1. Memories of the 1990s

KAOS, Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society show, 1999 Photo: Fife Free Press

First year pupils at Kirkcaldy High School raised money for Children In Need in 1999 after learning that Thomas Cook accepted foreign currency for the charity. Pictured with teacher Elsie Samuel are (l to r) Rachel Cooper, Ashley Greenlaw, Kylie Robertson, Danielle Craig, Samantha Gourlay and Kelly Horsburgh.

2. Memories of the 1990s

First year pupils at Kirkcaldy High School raised money for Children In Need in 1999 after learning that Thomas Cook accepted foreign currency for the charity. Pictured with teacher Elsie Samuel are (l to r) Rachel Cooper, Ashley Greenlaw, Kylie Robertson, Danielle Craig, Samantha Gourlay and Kelly Horsburgh. Photo: Fife Free Press

Pupils at Kirkcaldy High School passed a course in which they learned about possible careers in tourism. Around 30 of the schoool's seniors completed the Welcome Host training programme in 1999.

3. Memories of the 1990s

Pupils at Kirkcaldy High School passed a course in which they learned about possible careers in tourism. Around 30 of the schoool's seniors completed the Welcome Host training programme in 1999. Photo: Fife Free Press

Tennents Scottish Cup semi-final 1997. Kirkcaldy v Melrose. Action as the two packs tangle.

4. Memories of the 1990s

Tennents Scottish Cup semi-final 1997. Kirkcaldy v Melrose. Action as the two packs tangle. Photo: Fife Free Press

