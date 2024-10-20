In Pictures: fantastic new playpark at Dunnikier Park, Kirkcaldy, is open!

It was a long-awaited day as the wraps formally came off a fantastic new addition to the park - and perfectly timed with the schools on holiday.

Completion of the play area has been a long time coming for the Dunnikier Park Development Group, which has been fundraising for the project since August 2022.

In 2022, Stephen MacCrimmon and Gary Meldrum established a development group dedicated to creating an exceptional, inclusive playpark in Dunnikier Country Park.The committee has now grown to ten members, each bringing diverse experiences from across the Kirkcaldy community. The group has worked closely with Fife Council and has established partnerships with local organisations including Nourish Support Centre, The Linton Lane Centre and Fife Coast and Countryside Trust.

Stephen and Gary wanted to create a park by the community, for the community, and with the completion of the construction work and the opening of the play park they have achieved just that after months of fundraising and consultation with the community.

Stephen said: “I’m thrilled to see the opening of our new community play park, a project that has been two years in the making.

