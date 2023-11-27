In pictures: Festive light switch on in Kirkcaldy's Mercat

Santa arrived in Kirkcaldy on Saturday as he had the honours of switching on the Christmas lights in the town’s shopping centre.

The man in red arrived at the Mercat on Saturday afternoon to greet crowds who had gathered for the annual light switch on event. He was joined by panto favourite Buttons on stage.

After pressing the button to bring some festive sparkle to the centre, Santa made his way to his grotto where he’ll be spending time in the coming weeks meeting local boys and girls in the run up to Christmas.

Seasonal festive tunes were provided on the day by the Tullis Russell Mills Band.

There was also a chance for the festivities to continue on the day with families invited to create their own lantern ahead of Kirkcaldy High Street's lantern parade and light switch on on Saturday, December 2.

Workshops have been taking place over the last few weekends enabling people to make their own lantern to carry during the parade.

1 . Mercat Christmas light switch on 2023 A crowd awaits Santa on Saturday as the festivities began. Photo: walter neilson Photo Sales

2 . Mercat Christmas light switch on 2023 Tullis Russell Mills Band entertained the crowd with some festive tunes. Photo: walter neilson Photo Sales

3 . Mercat Christmas light switch on 2023 Santa has the honour of pushing the button to turn on the lights. Photo: walter neilson Photo Sales

4 . Mercat Christmas lights 2023 Valentina Crombie, Mark junior Kelbie, Joseph Crombie and Jacob Crombie with mum Billiejo meet Santa. Photo: walter neilson Photo Sales