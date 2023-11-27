In pictures: Festive light switch on in Kirkcaldy's Mercat
The man in red arrived at the Mercat on Saturday afternoon to greet crowds who had gathered for the annual light switch on event. He was joined by panto favourite Buttons on stage.
After pressing the button to bring some festive sparkle to the centre, Santa made his way to his grotto where he’ll be spending time in the coming weeks meeting local boys and girls in the run up to Christmas.
Seasonal festive tunes were provided on the day by the Tullis Russell Mills Band.
There was also a chance for the festivities to continue on the day with families invited to create their own lantern ahead of Kirkcaldy High Street's lantern parade and light switch on on Saturday, December 2.
Workshops have been taking place over the last few weekends enabling people to make their own lantern to carry during the parade.