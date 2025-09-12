In Pictures: Fife artists take over Adam Smith Theatre for biggest showcase

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 12th Sep 2025, 22:00 BST
Fife’s vibrant creative arts scene steps into the spotlight at the Adam Smith Theatre this weekend for a major showcase.

More than 30 artists from across the region will take over two rooms at the Kirkcaldy venue for a free event that is open to all. It includes workshops, and a chance to meet their artists amends their diverse work.

The event has been organised by Central Fife Artists Collective, and is their biggest to date. The group was formed to give professional artists, makers and designers across Central Fife the opportunity to show their work ​to the public and celebrate the wealth of creativity in the Kingdom.

The collective will take over two of the theatre’s suites - the Beveridge Suite and the Advantage which is downstairs for two full days across Saturday and Sunday (September 13-14) from 10:30am to 4:30pm.

The artists taking part cover a huge range of styled and disciplines - from jewellery making to painting, 3D design and furniture design - and they will be present to talk about their work, while there are also workshops being staged each day which people can take part in.

Vanessa Gibson upcycles items, often using pop lyrics in her brightly coloured works of art.

Vanessa Gibson upcycles items, often using pop lyrics in her brightly coloured works of art. Photo: Cath Ruane

The weekend-long event was preceded with a special preview night on Friday which attracted a good number of people.

The weekend-long event was preceded with a special preview night on Friday which attracted a good number of people. Photo: Cath Ruane

The showcase features the work of around 30 artists.

The showcase features the work of around 30 artists. Photo: Cath Ruane

The showcase is the biggest yet organised by Central Fife Artists' Collective.

The showcase is the biggest yet organised by Central Fife Artists' Collective. Photo: Cath Ruane

