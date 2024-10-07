The festival's finale at Silverburn ParkThe festival's finale at Silverburn Park
The festival's finale at Silverburn Park

In Pictures: Fife Climate Festival’s Big Day Oot at Silverburn Park

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 7th Oct 2024, 15:33 BST
Fife Climate Festival came to an end with its Big Day Oot at Silverburn Park, Leven, at the weekend.

The week long initiative featured some 60 events across the Kingdom, before the closing gathering at the park which featured stalls and activities.

Fife Climate Festival, which was presented by Climate Action Fife and supported by Fife Climate Hub, celebrated the incredible climate action happening in communities across the region and offers a range of inspiring events and activities for all ages.

With a focus on hope for the future, it imagined a world where climate action thrives and what that could mean for the region. It built on the first Fife Climate Festival, which was organised in February 2024 by Fife Climate Hub.

Events included bike rides, walks, film screenings and a car-free day. There were talks and demonstrations on subjects including red squirrels in Fife, the future of Cardenden and cargo bikes.

Families enjoyed a final day at the festival at Silverburn Park.

1. Fife Climate Festival

Families enjoyed a final day at the festival at Silverburn Park. Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Photo Sales
There were many stalls at Silverburn Park.

2. Fife Climate Festival

There were many stalls at Silverburn Park. Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Photo Sales
The event appealed to all ages with lots of activities for young ones.

3. Fife Climate Festival

The event appealed to all ages with lots of activities for young ones. Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Photo Sales
Cooking delicious food at Silverburn Park

4. Fife Climate Festival

Cooking delicious food at Silverburn Park Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Fife
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice