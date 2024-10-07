In Pictures: Fife Climate Festival’s Big Day Oot at Silverburn Park

The week long initiative featured some 60 events across the Kingdom, before the closing gathering at the park which featured stalls and activities.

Fife Climate Festival, which was presented by Climate Action Fife and supported by Fife Climate Hub, celebrated the incredible climate action happening in communities across the region and offers a range of inspiring events and activities for all ages.

With a focus on hope for the future, it imagined a world where climate action thrives and what that could mean for the region. It built on the first Fife Climate Festival, which was organised in February 2024 by Fife Climate Hub.

Events included bike rides, walks, film screenings and a car-free day. There were talks and demonstrations on subjects including red squirrels in Fife, the future of Cardenden and cargo bikes.

