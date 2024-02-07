News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy High School String Ensemble play at the Adam Smith Theatre in the Fife Festival of Music 2024. (Pics: Fife Photo Agency)

In pictures: Fife Festival of music in full swing

Music makers from across the Kingdom are currently taking part in this year’s Fife Festival of Music.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 7th Feb 2024, 07:25 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 07:29 GMT

Now in its 42nd year, the festival’s fortnight long programme of events runs until Friday, February 9.

Over the last few weeks, musicians have been coming together to play and celebrate music at sessions in Dunfermline’s Vine Conference Centre and the Adam Smith Theatre and St Bryce Kirk in Kirkcaldy.

The festival aims to encourage musicians of all ages in every branch of choral and instrumental activity to perform in public, by offering a programme of competitive and non-competitive sessions in a celebration of performing music.

There are sessions for solo, duet, ensemble, school and community classes, which members of the public are welcome to watch, for a small entry fee.

Photographer Walter Neilson stopped by the Kirkcaldy venues this week and captured these images from the secondary school group and string solo sessions.

To find out more about the festival, including full events listings and information on becoming a Friend of the Festival visit www.ffom.org.uk

Kirkcaldy High School Glee Choir perform at the Adam Smith.

String soloist Lewis Hinton, from Auchmuty High School.

String soloist Reema Chaman Fazludeen, from Inverkeithing High School, plays at Kirkcaldy's St Bryce Kirk.

Some of the string soloists in this year's Fife Festival of Music

