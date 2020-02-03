The YesKirkcaldy hub staged a rally in Kirkcaldy Town Square to mark the UK's departure from Europe (Pic: George McLuskie)

In Pictures: Fife marks UK's departure from EU with rally

The Town Square in Kirkcaldy was the setting for a rally to mark the UK's departure from the EU on Friday night - with a message to leave a light on for Scotland.

The event was organised by the YesKirkcaldy Hub.

