In Pictures: Fife marks UK's departure from EU with rally
The Town Square in Kirkcaldy was the setting for a rally to mark the UK's departure from the EU on Friday night - with a message to leave a light on for Scotland.
The event was organised by the YesKirkcaldy Hub.
Supporters donned EU flags to send the message to leave a light on for Scotland
George McLuskie
Speakers at event included newly elected Kirkcaldy MP Neale Hanvey
The event attracted a good number of supporters
