In pictures: Fife Pride 2023 celebrations in Kirkcaldy

There were colourful celebrations on the streets of Kirkcaldy on Saturday when this year’s Fife Pride took place.

The annual event saw a parade, led by Kirkcaldy Pipe Band, head from Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus, down Kirk Wynd, along the High Street to Whytescauseway and into the Town Square.

The event aims to promote equality and diversity across the Kingdom of Fife, Scotland and the world.

Hundreds of people joined in the march and enjoyed the afternoon of entertainment in the marquee at the Town Square.

This year’s event was hosted by drag queen April Adamas, who was joined by drag king Jo Crawford. Music was provided by acts including Ginger Fruits, boyband Just the Brave, Demi McMahon and headliners, Easy Ride.

A number of stalls, including community groups and charities such as Nourish Support Centre, Andy’s Man Club and Paige’s Musical Butterflies, could also be found in the Town Square. A number of local businesses provided food and refreshments for revellers. This year’s event was sponsored by asset management institution Aegon.

In a post on Facebook, organisers said: “Thank you to all our stall holders, acts, volunteers and of course all the amazing people who attended this years Fife Pride.”

Photographer Walter Neilson captured these photographs from the day.

1 . Fife Pride 2023 Fife Floaters wild swimming group raising funds for Fife Pride. Photo: Fife Photo Agency Photo Sales

2 . Fife Pride 2023 Fife Floaters took a dip at Seafield to raise funds for Fife Pride. Photo: Fife Photo Agency Photo Sales

3 . Fife Pride 2023 Saturday's Pride parade started at Fife College's St Brycedale Campus. Photo: Fife Photo Agency Photo Sales

4 . Fife Pride 2023 Those taking part in the procession gathered at the college. Photo: Fife Photo Agency Photo Sales

