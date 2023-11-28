News you can trust since 1871
The festive fayre at Kirkcaldy North Primary was well attended on Saturday.The festive fayre at Kirkcaldy North Primary was well attended on Saturday.
In pictures: Fun for all at festive fayres around Kirkcaldy

It was a busy weekend with many festive events taking place around the Kirkcaldy area.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 28th Nov 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 17:01 GMT

There were a number of Christmas fayres and craft fairs running locally, including at Dysart St Clair Church and at Kirkcaldy North Primary School.

Members of Kirkcaldy Men’s Shed also opened the doors at their Ravenscraig Park base to the public for their fundraising event.

Photographer Walter Neilson visited some of the events on Saturday and captured these photographs. Do you recognise anyone?

He also stopped by the new pop up Christmas Tree shop run by On Cloud Pine in Kirkcaldy’s Town Square. Saturday was their first day of business and the pop up will be open until Wednesday, December 20.

Glenda Smith was on the cake and coffee stall at the Kirkcaldy Men's Shed Christmas craft fayre in the organisation's Ravenscraig Park home.

1. Kirkcaldy Men's Shed Christmas craft fayre

Glenda Smith was on the cake and coffee stall at the Kirkcaldy Men's Shed Christmas craft fayre in the organisation's Ravenscraig Park home. Photo: walter neilson

Dave Stewart, of Kirkcaldy Men's Shed at the festive event on Saturday.

2. Kirkcaldy Men's Shed Christmas craft fayre

Dave Stewart, of Kirkcaldy Men's Shed at the festive event on Saturday. Photo: walter neilson

Dysart St Clair Church held its Christmas fayre on Saturday.

3. Dysart St Clair Church Christmas fayre

Dysart St Clair Church held its Christmas fayre on Saturday. Photo: walter neilson

Helen Mack of Bright Bottles for Dementia at the Dysart church event.

4. Dysart St Clair Church Christmas fayre

Helen Mack of Bright Bottles for Dementia at the Dysart church event. Photo: walter neilson

