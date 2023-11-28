In pictures: Fun for all at festive fayres around Kirkcaldy
It was a busy weekend with many festive events taking place around the Kirkcaldy area.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 28th Nov 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 17:01 GMT
There were a number of Christmas fayres and craft fairs running locally, including at Dysart St Clair Church and at Kirkcaldy North Primary School.
Members of Kirkcaldy Men’s Shed also opened the doors at their Ravenscraig Park base to the public for their fundraising event.
Photographer Walter Neilson visited some of the events on Saturday and captured these photographs. Do you recognise anyone?
He also stopped by the new pop up Christmas Tree shop run by On Cloud Pine in Kirkcaldy’s Town Square. Saturday was their first day of business and the pop up will be open until Wednesday, December 20.
