In Pictures: Glenrothes in the 1990s - award winners, fundraisers and community stalwarts

1 . Glenrothes in the 90s

It’s 1995 at the Fraser Bowl, Glenrothes and time to break a bottle for charity. Pictured (from left) Geoff Middleton, Barry Anderson, Bernard Pirie, Alex Duthie, chairman of Glenrothes Age Concern, and in front are Anne Henderson, fundraising organiser for the charity, and Jean Black, vice-chairman. The photo was taken by a staff photographer of the Glenrothes GazettePhoto: Glenrothes Gazette