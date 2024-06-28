In Pictures: Glenrothes in the 1990s - award winners, fundraisers and community stalwarts

They first appeared in the pages of our newspaper, the Glenrothes Gazette, and feature many local faces and community groups. Enjoy the trip down memory lane...
1. Glenrothes in the 90s
It’s 1995 at the Fraser Bowl, Glenrothes and time to break a bottle for charity. Pictured (from left) Geoff Middleton, Barry Anderson, Bernard Pirie, Alex Duthie, chairman of Glenrothes Age Concern, and in front are Anne Henderson, fundraising organiser for the charity, and Jean Black, vice-chairman. The photo was taken by a staff photographer of the Glenrothes GazettePhoto: Glenrothes Gazette
2. Glenrothes in the 90s
A 1995 cheque presentation from long-standing Glenrothes business Value Specs, who were based in the Kingdom Centre. Adam Spencer, business services manager and Kay Watt (Sight Savers) and pictured with Dr Kadir QureshiPhoto: Glenrothes Gazette
3. Glenrothes in the 90s
Photo call for the careers staff at Fife College in 1995. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes GazettePhoto: Glenrothes Gazette
4. Glenrothes in the 90s
Youngsters at an un-named book club pictured in 1995. The gentleman at the back is Councillor Charles Gardner. The picture was supplied to the Glenrothes Gazette, photographer unknownPhoto: Submitted