In Pictures: groups come together for 2025 Kirkcaldy Strong community walk

Community groups and individuals met at Linton Lane Centre for a walk through the town, ending at the Kings Theatre on the Esplanade.

Organised each year by Lisa May Young, it aims to celebrate the town’s string links, and forge new connections.

Raith Rovers Community Foundation and Hayfield Community Centre joined for the first time as the walkers enjoyed perfect conditions for their event.

