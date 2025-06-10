In Pictures: groups come together for 2025 Kirkcaldy Strong community walk

The fifth annual Kirkcaldy Strong community walk took place on Saturday.

Community groups and individuals met at Linton Lane Centre for a walk through the town, ending at the Kings Theatre on the Esplanade.

Organised each year by Lisa May Young, it aims to celebrate the town’s string links, and forge new connections.

Raith Rovers Community Foundation and Hayfield Community Centre joined for the first time as the walkers enjoyed perfect conditions for their event.

The walk drew a good number of people from across the town.

The walk drew a good number of people from across the town. Photo: Cath Ruane

Food was supplied for the walkers by thew Rapid Relief Team outside the Kings Theatre

Food was supplied for the walkers by thew Rapid Relief Team outside the Kings Theatre Photo: Cath Ruane

All set for the big walk through Kirkcaldy

All set for the big walk through Kirkcaldy Photo: Cath Ruane

The walkers reach the red heart on the Prom for a special photo-opportunity.

The walkers reach the red heart on the Prom for a special photo-opportunity. Photo: Cath Ruane

