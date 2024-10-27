Hallowe'en fun in Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn (Pics; Fife Photo Agency)Hallowe'en fun in Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn (Pics; Fife Photo Agency)
In Pictures: Hallowe'en fun at events in Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 27th Oct 2024, 11:33 BST
The witching hour was marked with events and fancy dress fun across Fife.

Our photographer dropped into the Greenheart Growers party in Kinghorn and the Mercat Shopping Centre where visitors and shop staff all dressed for the occasion.

All set for the witching hour at Greenheart Growers, Hallowe'en party

1. Hallowe'en fun

All set for the witching hour at Greenheart Growers, Hallowe'en party Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Fantastic costumes at Greenheart Growers, Hallowe'en party

2. Hallowe'en fun

Fantastic costumes at Greenheart Growers, Hallowe'en party Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Pam Gold, of Golds' Crafts at the Hallowe'en event held by the Salvation Army at its Hayfield Community Centre base.

3. Hallowe'en fun

Pam Gold, of Golds' Crafts at the Hallowe'en event held by the Salvation Army at its Hayfield Community Centre base. Photo: Fife Photo Agency

We love these outfits which we saw at Greenheart Growers, Hallowe'en party in Kinghorn.

4. Hallowe'en fun

We love these outfits which we saw at Greenheart Growers, Hallowe'en party in Kinghorn. Photo: Fife Photo Agency

