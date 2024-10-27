In Pictures: Hallowe'en fun at events in Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn

Our photographer dropped into the Greenheart Growers party in Kinghorn and the Mercat Shopping Centre where visitors and shop staff all dressed for the occasion.
Hallowe'en fun
All set for the witching hour at Greenheart Growers, Hallowe'en party Photo: Fife Photo Agency
Hallowe'en fun
Fantastic costumes at Greenheart Growers, Hallowe'en party Photo: Fife Photo Agency
Hallowe'en fun
Pam Gold, of Golds' Crafts at the Hallowe'en event held by the Salvation Army at its Hayfield Community Centre base. Photo: Fife Photo Agency
Hallowe'en fun
We love these outfits which we saw at Greenheart Growers, Hallowe'en party in Kinghorn. Photo: Fife Photo Agency
