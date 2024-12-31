Hogmanay celebration in Kirkcaldy, possibly in 2000.Hogmanay celebration in Kirkcaldy, possibly in 2000.
Hogmanay celebration in Kirkcaldy, possibly in 2000.

In Pictures: How Kirkcaldy has celebrated Hogmanay across the decades

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 31st Dec 2024, 13:11 GMT
Happy Hogmanay!

The way we celebrate has changed so much across the decades. The days of big parties in the Town Square have long gone – and before them we used to simply gather there for a wee dram, and it was just as much fun.

But in the heyday of dinner dances many Lang Toun companies got together on the 31st for a special party and made the most of the occasion., Here are some photos from our archive to stir your memories.

Station Hotel, Kirkcaldy - Hogmanay dance, 1978

1. Hogmanay memories

Station Hotel, Kirkcaldy - Hogmanay dance, 1978 Photo: na

Photo Sales
Kirkcaldy 1978 - Hogmanay dance at the Dutch Mill

2. Hogmanay memories

Kirkcaldy 1978 - Hogmanay dance at the Dutch Mill Photo: na

Photo Sales
Kirkcaldy 1978, Hogmanay dance at the Strathearn Hotel

3. Hogmanay memories

Kirkcaldy 1978, Hogmanay dance at the Strathearn Hotel Photo: na

Photo Sales
Town Square Hogmanay party

4. Hogmanay memories

Town Square Hogmanay party Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Hogmanay
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice