In Pictures: Huge crowds flock to Burntisland High Games

The first gathering since 2019 co-incided with the hottest day of the year, and that meant a bumper turnout in town.

The organisers were also delighted with how the day went as the world’s second oldest Highland Games returned after a two-year enforced pandemic break.

Organised by a team of volunteers, the event featured all the traditional competitors – athletes, heavyweights, cyclists and dancers.

The day began with a reception for Burntisland exiles returning for the day.

A parade then followed along the High Street to the games arena on the Links.

Fiona Sword, co-secretary, said: “It was a great day. The crowds were fantastic, and we had the biggest entrance of competitors for many years.

"It was a real boost for the town, and the competitors all enjoyed themselves.

"Everyone left with smiles on their faces.”

1. Burntisland Highland Games 2022 Burntisland's Royal party on duty at the games Photo: Fife Photo Agency Photo Sales

2. Burntisland Highland Games 2022 The pipes and drums lead the parade through the High Street to the games arena on The Links Photo: Fife Photo Agency Photo Sales

3. Burntisland Highland Games 2022 Tom Courts Honorary Chieftain Photo: Fife Photo Agency Photo Sales

4. Burntisland Highland Games 2022 Highland dancers show off their skills Photo: Fife Photo Agency Photo Sales