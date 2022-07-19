In Pictures: Huge crowds flock to Burntisland High Games

The first gathering since 2019 co-incided with the hottest day of the year, and that meant a bumper turnout in town.
The organisers were also delighted with how the day went as the world’s second oldest Highland Games returned after a two-year enforced pandemic break.
Organised by a team of volunteers, the event featured all the traditional competitors – athletes, heavyweights, cyclists and dancers.
The day began with a reception for Burntisland exiles returning for the day.
A parade then followed along the High Street to the games arena on the Links.
Fiona Sword, co-secretary, said: “It was a great day. The crowds were fantastic, and we had the biggest entrance of competitors for many years.
"It was a real boost for the town, and the competitors all enjoyed themselves.
"Everyone left with smiles on their faces.”