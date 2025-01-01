In Pictures: huge numbers enjoy bracing dip in Forth at Kirkcaldy’s Loony Dook

Kirkcaldy’s Ne’Er Day Dook saw huge numbers of brace folk take a dip in the Forth.

Sleet and rain didn’t put them off as they joined in the countdown before being piped into the chilly waters.

The annual event, organised by Jimmy Bonnar at Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, also drew a large crowd of spectators to see the dookers - many in fancy dress - enjoy a refreshing start to 2025 as they plunged in!

It was one of several Ne’er Day dooks in Fife, with events also in Kinghorn and St Andrews

Come on in - the water's lovely!

1. Loony Dook 2025

Come on in - the water's lovely! Photo: Cath Ruane

All set for a bracing dip!

2. Loony Dook 2025

All set for a bracing dip! Photo: Cath Ruane

The annual dip attracted a good number of enthusiasts to Kirkcaldy's waterfront

3. Loony Dook 2025

The annual dip attracted a good number of enthusiasts to Kirkcaldy's waterfront Photo: Cath Ruane

A festive themed outfit for this dooker.

4. Loony Dook 2025

A festive themed outfit for this dooker. Photo: Cath Ruane

