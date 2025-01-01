In Pictures: huge numbers enjoy bracing dip in Forth at Kirkcaldy’s Loony Dook

Sleet and rain didn’t put them off as they joined in the countdown before being piped into the chilly waters.

The annual event, organised by Jimmy Bonnar at Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, also drew a large crowd of spectators to see the dookers - many in fancy dress - enjoy a refreshing start to 2025 as they plunged in!

It was one of several Ne’er Day dooks in Fife, with events also in Kinghorn and St Andrews

Loony Dook 2025 Come on in - the water's lovely!

Loony Dook 2025 All set for a bracing dip!

Loony Dook 2025 The annual dip attracted a good number of enthusiasts to Kirkcaldy's waterfront