Around 1566 people of all ages and abilities showed their commitment to the cause as they took part in the events at Beveridge Park.

More than £189,583 was raised in total at this year’s Race for Life Fife. The vital funds will help scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer helping to save more lives.

The fun started in the morning with 3k, 5k, and 10k events before children and adults took on Pretty Muddy – a 5k mud-splattered obstacle course which finishes with an inflatable slide and a mud pit.

Among those individuals and groups taking part in the fundraising events this year were girls from Kennoway Star Hearts Football Club who raised £500 by taking part in Pretty Muddy Kids.

Margaret Shanks, 66, from Leven was the final person home in the 3k event. She was part of a group of 20 members from the Buckhaven and Glencraig Slimming World groups who raised more than £3000.

Dressed in a kilt, David Haining from Glenrothes crossed the finish line in the 5k event as part of a ten-strong family team named Linda’s Army. They took part in memory of David’s wife, Linda, who died from breast cancer on April 5 this year.

David said: “Today is for Linda and we will forever remember the times we had together. Linda would lighten up a room and would always turn heads with her beautiful hair and infectious laugh. We were married for 13 years but we were together for 25 years. We all miss her so much.”

Lisa Black and her five-strong team from LB Bootcamp in Glenrothes, who raised more than £1200, received an award for being the group who had together hit the highest target at Race for Life Fife. Team member Zoe Winton, who also took part, was just four when she lost her mum Caron Winton to cancer.

The crowd were entertained on the course by the Dunfermline and District Pipe Band, and at the start line, 28 members of the Songburds Choir kept participants smiling.

Organisers of the fundraiser are sending a heartfelt message of thanks to everyone who put their best feed forward, as well as their supporters.

They are now asking people to make every step count by paying in sponsorship money as soon as possible.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Fife.

“It was a fantastic day at Race for Life Fife, full of emotion, courage, tears, laughter and hope as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’re raised as soon as possible. Funds raised - whether it’s £10 or £100 - will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping save more lives.”

