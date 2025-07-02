In Pictures: King Charles and Queen Camilla at Kirkcaldy War Memorial & Maggie's Cancer Care

King Charles III and Queen Camilla came to the Lang Toun to unveil a new cairn in the ground of the gardens, and lay a wreath at the war memorial to mark its centenary.

The King also toured Kirkcaldy Galleries as it marked its 100th year, while The Queen went on to meet staff and volunteers at Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre in the grounds of the Victoria Hospital.

The day went off without a hitch with large crowds flocking to the gardens to get a glimpse of the Monarch.

They arrived by helicopter, landing in nearby Beveridge Park, before their cavalcade swept into Bennochy Road which was closed for the duration of their visit.

Following the proceedings, Provost Jim Leishman hosted a reception for dignitaries at Fife College. He said: “What a great turnout. I was so proud of everyone who turned up. The King spent time speaking to people - in the museum he spent time with every organisation represented. The tribute you have given to fallen heroes - we will always remember them

“Today showed the spirit of the people of Kirkcaldy, and what they are about, coming together for such a special occasion. We should all be proud.” At the reception there was music from the Glee choir champions from Capshard Primary School.

