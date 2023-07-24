News you can trust since 1871
In pictures: Kinghorn RNLI fundraising open day

An open day held by Kinghorn RNLI on Saturday raised over £4000 for the charity.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 11:02 BST

The annual fundraising event organised by the local lifeboat volunteers offered a great afternoon out for everyone with a host of activities on offer. Attractions included a rescue demonstration by the lifeboat, beach games organised by Fife Phantoms Netball Club, coastal rowing and sea safety advice.

There was also a display by Newfoundland rescue dogs, the RNLI shop, stalls featuring baking, jams, crafts and tombola, and refreshments. For the young ones there was Bookbug on the Beach and Stormy Stan put in an appearance.

A spokesperson for Kinghorn RNLI said: “We'd like to a huge thank you to our supporters after we raised a fantastic £4550 at our Open Day. After a shaky weather forecast, it stayed dry all day, and our hundreds of supporters had a great day at the beach!

“There are many people to thank for making this event happen including our volunteer fundraisers and crew, with a special mention to Fife Phantoms Netball Club who facilitated the beach games, as well as all of the other organisations which attended.

"However, even after a long, very busy day, and soon after making it home for a well-earned rest, our pagers sounded for the first of four times this weekend. Our volunteer crew was called out at 1701 and 2103 on Saturday and again at 1229 and 1727 on Sunday. Fortunately, all incidents were safely resolved prior to arrival on scene, but this has taken us to 69 taskings for the year so far.”

