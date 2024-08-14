Facepainting fun at Kinghorn RNLI with with Debbie Glen of Kids Party Perfect, and NataliaFacepainting fun at Kinghorn RNLI with with Debbie Glen of Kids Party Perfect, and Natalia
In Pictures: Kinghorn RNLI open day and scarecrow trail bring visitors to town

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 14th Aug 2024, 09:28 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 09:43 BST
Kinghorn was a hive of activity at the weekend.

The town’s Scarecrow Trail organised by Kinghorn in Bloom got underway, while Kinghorn RNLI’s open day brought many people to the beach front on Saturday.

The scarecrow trail runs until Saturday, August 18. Locals and visitors can buy a map of their locations and a voting form for £1 from the village’s community centre in Rossland Place or the local Co-Op on the High Street. All proceeds from these will go to Kinghorn in Bloom. The public can then vote for their favourite scarecrow in each of the three categories – those created by families, adults and clubs/businesses.

The crowds flocked to the RNLI fundraising event for a day of fun and activities. It featured many attractions including a rescue demonstration by the lifeboat, beach games, coastal rowing, sea safety advice plus much more.

Kinghorn RNLI's bicentennial anniversary open day on Kinghorn beachwith volunteersJoanne Wibberley & Liz Davidson

Kinghorn summer events

Kinghorn RNLI's bicentennial anniversary open day on Kinghorn beachwith volunteersJoanne Wibberley & Liz Davidson Photo: Fife Photo Agency

200th anniversary open day on Kinghorn beach for RNLI

Kinghorn summer events

200th anniversary open day on Kinghorn beach for RNLI Photo: Fife Photo Agency

On the scarecrow trail with this topical Olympic themed display

Kinghorn summer events

On the scarecrow trail with this topical Olympic themed display Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Stallholders joined the fun for the 200th anniversary RNLI open day

Kinghorn summer events

Stallholders joined the fun for the 200th anniversary RNLI open day

