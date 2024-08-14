In Pictures: Kinghorn RNLI open day and scarecrow trail bring visitors to town

The town’s Scarecrow Trail organised by Kinghorn in Bloom got underway, while Kinghorn RNLI’s open day brought many people to the beach front on Saturday.
The scarecrow trail runs until Saturday, August 18. Locals and visitors can buy a map of their locations and a voting form for £1 from the village’s community centre in Rossland Place or the local Co-Op on the High Street. All proceeds from these will go to Kinghorn in Bloom. The public can then vote for their favourite scarecrow in each of the three categories – those created by families, adults and clubs/businesses.
The crowds flocked to the RNLI fundraising event for a day of fun and activities. It featured many attractions including a rescue demonstration by the lifeboat, beach games, coastal rowing, sea safety advice plus much more.
