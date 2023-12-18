In pictures – Kino Cinema, Leven, looking back at town’s bid to create a cinema
The news that the Kino Cinema in Leven will close its doors on December 31 was met with widespread sadness.
Run by Graeme Reekie for the past decade, it was a huge community effort that led to its launch, but, sadly, rising energy costs, empty screenings and the challenges of operating post-lockdown have led to its decision to call time.
The cinema will be missed by many who helped to get it up and running, and who enjoyed its regular screenings. These pictures from our archive tell is story from the beginning.
