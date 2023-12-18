News you can trust since 1871
The Regent, Leven Community Cinema Group, in 2010

In pictures – Kino Cinema, Leven, looking back at town’s bid to create a cinema

The news that the Kino Cinema in Leven will close its doors on December 31 was met with widespread sadness.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 18th Dec 2023, 09:11 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 09:12 GMT

Run by Graeme Reekie for the past decade, it was a huge community effort that led to its launch, but, sadly, rising energy costs, empty screenings and the challenges of operating post-lockdown have led to its decision to call time.

The cinema will be missed by many who helped to get it up and running, and who enjoyed its regular screenings. These pictures from our archive tell is story from the beginning.

The campaign to create a community cinema brought STV to town for a special report

1. Leven Cinema memories

The campaign to create a community cinema brought STV to town for a special report Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Red carpet for the official opening of The Regent in 2010

2. Leven Cinema memories

Red carpet for the official opening of The Regent in 2010 Photo: Submitted

The artwork on the seats harked back to a different era

3. Leven Cinema memories

The artwork on the seats harked back to a different era Photo: Fife Free Press

The Scottish Water team builders in the new Regent Cinema, Commercial Road, Leven circa 2010

4. Leven Cinema memories

The Scottish Water team builders in the new Regent Cinema, Commercial Road, Leven circa 2010 Photo: neil doig

