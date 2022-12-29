News you can trust since 1871
In Pictures: Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn Loony Dook memories over last ten years

It is surely the most bracing way to usher in a New Year – a dip in the Forth!

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago

Loony Dooks have become hugely popular over many years at points around the Fife coast, with Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn leading the way on January 1 with events which can be great fundraising for a host or organisations, or simply a chance to plunge into the chilly waters and enjoy its invigorating effects!

These pictures from our archives capture some of the participants from events going back to 2012.

1. Loony Dook memories

Loony Dookers in the water in Kirkcaldy on Ne'er Day 2012

Photo: neil doig

2. Loony Dook memories

These brave folk took a dip in Kirkcaldy in 2012

Photo: neil doig

3. Loony Dook memories

Keeping warm with the help of a Fife Flyers strip in 2012

Photo: neil doig

4. Loony Dook memories

Having a splash in Kirkcaldy ten years ago

Photo: neil doig

