In Pictures: Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn Loony Dook memories over last ten years
It is surely the most bracing way to usher in a New Year – a dip in the Forth!
Loony Dooks have become hugely popular over many years at points around the Fife coast, with Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn leading the way on January 1 with events which can be great fundraising for a host or organisations, or simply a chance to plunge into the chilly waters and enjoy its invigorating effects!
These pictures from our archives capture some of the participants from events going back to 2012.
Page 1 of 5