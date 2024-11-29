Leader of the Opposition Tony Blair meets shoppers on Kirkcaldy High Street in 1996FLeader of the Opposition Tony Blair meets shoppers on Kirkcaldy High Street in 1996F
In Pictures: Kirkcaldy & Fife in the 1990s, including a visit from Tony Blair

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 29th Nov 2024, 13:41 BST
These photos first appeared in our newspapers 30 years ago, and capture moments in time, and the events which made the headlines.

They were taken mainly by our staff photographers and form p-art of our huge archive of images dating back through the generations.

Presentation time at Glenrothes Golf Club in December 1994. Captain Jim Mitchell, front seated second from left.

1. Down memory lane

Presentation time at Glenrothes Golf Club in December 1994. Captain Jim Mitchell, front seated second from left. Photo: Fife Free Press

Graham Bell in the radio studio at Glenrothes College in 1994. The photo was submitted to the Glenrothes Gazette.

2. Down memory lane

Graham Bell in the radio studio at Glenrothes College in 1994. The photo was submitted to the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Submitted

Glenwood High School pupils who took part in an enterprise project in 1995. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

3. Down memory lane

Glenwood High School pupils who took part in an enterprise project in 1995. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

Awards time at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, for local crafters at Fife Craft Association in 1995. From left: Alan and Margaret Craig, best stand lay-out; Hayley Birrell, The Face of 1994 winner; Peter Leigh, Fife Craft Association; Lesley Wells and Derek Ward, fancy dress winners. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

4. Down memory lane

Awards time at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, for local crafters at Fife Craft Association in 1995. From left: Alan and Margaret Craig, best stand lay-out; Hayley Birrell, The Face of 1994 winner; Peter Leigh, Fife Craft Association; Lesley Wells and Derek Ward, fancy dress winners. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

