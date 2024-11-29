In Pictures: Kirkcaldy & Fife in the 1990s, including a visit from Tony Blair

They were taken mainly by our staff photographers and form p-art of our huge archive of images dating back through the generations.
1. Down memory lane
Presentation time at Glenrothes Golf Club in December 1994. Captain Jim Mitchell, front seated second from left. Photo: Fife Free Press
2. Down memory lane
Graham Bell in the radio studio at Glenrothes College in 1994. The photo was submitted to the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Submitted
3. Down memory lane
Glenwood High School pupils who took part in an enterprise project in 1995. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press
4. Down memory lane
Awards time at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, for local crafters at Fife Craft Association in 1995. From left: Alan and Margaret Craig, best stand lay-out; Hayley Birrell, The Face of 1994 winner; Peter Leigh, Fife Craft Association; Lesley Wells and Derek Ward, fancy dress winners. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press
