In pictures: Kirkcaldy Horse Drive 2022

The event featured a number of horses on a ten-mile canter round the town, and it proved to be quite a draw for spectators..
The route began at the Prom, passing Stark’s Park, Forth Park, Templehall, Dunnikier, Boreland, Ravenscraig Park, and finally back down to the Esplanade.
1. Kirkcaldy Horse Drive 2022
The event gives horse enthusiasts a chance to ride round the town.
Photo: Fife Photo Agency
2. Kirkcaldy Horse Drive 2022
A good number of horses and riders took part.
Photo: Fife Photo Agency
3. Kirkcaldy Horse Drive 2022
The route started at the Prom.
Photo: Fife Photo Agency
4. Kirkcaldy Horse Drive 2022
The event was very much a family occasion
Photo: Fife Photo Agency