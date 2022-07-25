The event tips the cap to a bygone era.

In pictures: Kirkcaldy Horse Drive 2022

Saturday was a great day for those who love horses, as the Kirkcaldy Horse Drive got underway.

By Scott McCartney
Monday, 25th July 2022, 11:20 am

The event featured a number of horses on a ten-mile canter round the town, and it proved to be quite a draw for spectators..

The route began at the Prom, passing Stark’s Park, Forth Park, Templehall, Dunnikier, Boreland, Ravenscraig Park, and finally back down to the Esplanade.

1. Kirkcaldy Horse Drive 2022

The event gives horse enthusiasts a chance to ride round the town.

Photo: Fife Photo Agency

2. Kirkcaldy Horse Drive 2022

A good number of horses and riders took part.

Photo: Fife Photo Agency

3. Kirkcaldy Horse Drive 2022

The route started at the Prom.

Photo: Fife Photo Agency

4. Kirkcaldy Horse Drive 2022

The event was very much a family occasion

Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Stark's Park
