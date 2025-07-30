In Pictures: Kirkcaldy Pageant memories from two different generations

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 30th Jul 2025, 16:31 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2025, 17:11 BST
Kirkcaldy Pageant was one of the Lang Toun‘s great summer events.

The selection of the Lang Toun Lad and Lass was done with great solemnity, and they made many appearances at events across the town, while Pageant Day saw a parade and a day of activities which drew massive crowds to Beveridge Park.

The event fell away, and was revived in the late 1990s into early 200s when a whole new generation enjoyed some fabulous days out.

Sadly, the Pageant is no more. Maybe one to revive under the Langtoun Fest banner in 2026?

Kirkcaldy Pageant 2000 - raft race at Beveridge Park

1. Kirkcaldy Pageant

Kirkcaldy Pageant 2000 - raft race at Beveridge Park Photo: na

Kirkcaldy Pageant 1975 - the float from GEC Telecommunications promoting telephone links around the world

2. Kirkcaldy Pageant

Kirkcaldy Pageant 1975 - the float from GEC Telecommunications promoting telephone links around the world Photo: na

Kirkcaldy Pageant 1975 - Laurel and Hardy in a vintage car - Ian Henderson and Andy Little.

3. Kirkcaldy Pageant

Kirkcaldy Pageant 1975 - Laurel and Hardy in a vintage car - Ian Henderson and Andy Little. Photo: na

Kirkcaldy Pageant 2000 - raft race at Beveridge Park featuring the Fife Free Press team.

4. Kirkcaldy Pageant

Kirkcaldy Pageant 2000 - raft race at Beveridge Park featuring the Fife Free Press team. Photo: na

