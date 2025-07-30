In Pictures: Kirkcaldy Pageant memories from two different generations

The selection of the Lang Toun Lad and Lass was done with great solemnity, and they made many appearances at events across the town, while Pageant Day saw a parade and a day of activities which drew massive crowds to Beveridge Park.

The event fell away, and was revived in the late 1990s into early 200s when a whole new generation enjoyed some fabulous days out.

Sadly, the Pageant is no more. Maybe one to revive under the Langtoun Fest banner in 2026?

Kirkcaldy Pageant 2000 - raft race at Beveridge Park

Kirkcaldy Pageant 1975 - the float from GEC Telecommunications promoting telephone links around the world

Kirkcaldy Pageant 1975 - Laurel and Hardy in a vintage car - Ian Henderson and Andy Little.