In pictures: Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival's Sunday events including the Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon and children's fun race

Organisers of this year’s Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival have hailed the weekend another huge success.

Across three days more than 1000 people donned their running shoes and took part in the 2023 events.

A Prom Trail race kicked things off on Friday evening, before the five mile trail race in Dunnikier Park woods on Saturday. The highlight of the weekend though was the Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon on Sunday morning. The route takes in all three of the town’s parks – Ravenscraig, Dunnikier and a start/finish point in Beveridge Park.

As in previous years, residents came out in force along the route to show their support for the runners and to spur them on to the finish.

As well as being a community event, this year’s half marathon was also a Scottish Athletics’ East District championship event. It was the first time it has ever been held in Kirkcaldy and the first time it has come to Fife in 23 years.

Having completed the half marathon course Rory Anderson, from Teviotdale Harriers (Hawick) was the first to cross the finish line in a winning time of 1:14:56. Second was Chris Poxton from Corstorphine AAC (1:15:17) and third was last year’s winner Ryan Lafferty with a time of 1:16:18.

Sheena Logan, from Auchtermuchty, was the first woman to finish in a time of 1:24:48. Behind her were Janet Dickson of Fife AC (1:28:21) and Kristin Lownie of PH Racing Club (1:28:26).

In Beveridge Park there was a tented village with more than 30 stalls, as well as entertainment for spectators and visitors. There was also the chance for youngsters to enjoy a run with a children’s fun run taking place shortly after the half marathon runners had set off. This year’s main sponsor for the weekend was Your Ford Centre.

Here are just some photographs from the events on Sunday including the half marathon and the children’s fun race. Spot anyone you know?

The 2023 Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon gets underway.

Runners set off on the half marathon route from the town's Beveridge Park.

And they're off...

Starting in Beveridge Park, the route also takes in Dunnikier and Ravenscraig Parks.