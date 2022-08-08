In pictures: Kirkcaldy welcomes Beautiful Scotland judges

The hard work and dedication of a team of volunteers was on show as Colin Ainsworth and John MacLennan were given a tour of the town centre.

Along their route they visited the likes of the train station, war memorial gardens, Town House, High Street and Merchants House to see the work that has gone into adding floral colour at many points to brighten up the Lang Toun.

Growing Kirkcaldy has been working with Love Oor Lang Toun, Kirkcaldy West Community Council and Fife Council on sprucing up the town centre, and representatives from the organisations met with the judges.

Now all those involved will have to wait until later this year to find out if their entry has been successful.

1. The town's planters were blooming for the visit. Photo: Cath Ruane Photo Sales

2. Beautiful Scotland judging 2022 The judges met with representatives from a number of local community organisations during their visit. Photo: Cath Ruane Photo Sales

3. Beautiful Scotland judging 2022 The team of volunteers and representatives from organisations were pleased to show off all the hard work that has gone into sprucing up the town. Photo: Cath Ruane Photo Sales

4. Beautiful Scotland judging 2022 Alice Soper, from Growing Kirkcaldy, with judges Colin Ainsworth and John MacLennan. Photo: Cath Ruane Photo Sales