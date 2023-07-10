In pictures: Kirkcaldy's Parkrun for the NHS
Three events were held across the Kingdom – in Kirkcaldy and St Andrews on Saturday and the junior event in Kennoway on Sunday. They were among hundreds of events marking the health service’s birthday around the UK.
Participants at the events were encouraged to wear blue for the occasion.
The parkrun for the NHS recognises the contribution of the NHS to the health of the nation and aims to inspire people to lead healthy, active lifestyles. It has the backing of health leaders, sports stars and other celebrities including Sir Andy Murray and Dame Kelly Holmes.
Photographer Walter Neilson captured these photographs from the parkrun for the NHS in Beveridge Park – do you recognise anyone?