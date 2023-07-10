News you can trust since 1871
A total of 252 runners took part in the Parkrun for NHS in Kirkcaldy's Beveridge Park on Saturday morning.A total of 252 runners took part in the Parkrun for NHS in Kirkcaldy's Beveridge Park on Saturday morning.
A total of 252 runners took part in the Parkrun for NHS in Kirkcaldy's Beveridge Park on Saturday morning.

In pictures: Kirkcaldy's Parkrun for the NHS

Runners across Fife celebrated 75 years of the NHS at the weekend when they took part in parkrun for the NHS events.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:29 BST

Three events were held across the Kingdom – in Kirkcaldy and St Andrews on Saturday and the junior event in Kennoway on Sunday. They were among hundreds of events marking the health service’s birthday around the UK.

Participants at the events were encouraged to wear blue for the occasion.

The parkrun for the NHS recognises the contribution of the NHS to the health of the nation and aims to inspire people to lead healthy, active lifestyles. It has the backing of health leaders, sports stars and other celebrities including Sir Andy Murray and Dame Kelly Holmes.

Photographer Walter Neilson captured these photographs from the parkrun for the NHS in Beveridge Park – do you recognise anyone?

The runners set off on their route around the park.

The special parkrun was one of hundreds taking place across the UK at the weekend to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

These youngsters enjoyed the run around the park.

‘Parkrun for the NHS’ recognises the contribution of the NHS to the health of the nation and aims to inspire people to lead healthy, active lifestyles.

