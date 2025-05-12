In Pictures: Kirkcaldy's Race For Life 2025 hailed a huge success

Over 1500 people took part in the races at Beveridge Park – either walking, running or jogging, while many enjoyed the extra fun of taking part in the Pretty Mudder which saw them clamber over and through obstacles while getting soaked with covered and landing in mud!
The event raised over £160,000 for the charity – and these pictures capture the colour and fun of a glorious day.
And they're off - the races included a 3k, 5k and 10k. Photo: Cath Ruane
Heading for a very muddy landing ... Photo: Cath Ruane
All dress ed in pink for the fundraising event at Beveridge Park Photo: Cath Ruane
As well as getting wet and muddy, entrants had to climb over some obstacles in the Pretty Mudder event. Photo: Cath Ruane