In Pictures: Kirkcaldy's Race For Life 2025 hailed a huge success

The sun shone and the fundraising went into overdrive at Race For Life’s 2025 event in Kirkcaldy.

Over 1500 people took part in the races at Beveridge Park – either walking, running or jogging, while many enjoyed the extra fun of taking part in the Pretty Mudder which saw them clamber over and through obstacles while getting soaked with covered and landing in mud!

The event raised over £160,000 for the charity – and these pictures capture the colour and fun of a glorious day.

And they're off - the races included a 3k, 5k and 10k. Photo: Cath Ruane

Heading for a very muddy landing ... Photo: Cath Ruane

All dress ed in pink for the fundraising event at Beveridge Park Photo: Cath Ruane

As well as getting wet and muddy, entrants had to climb over some obstacles in the Pretty Mudder event. Photo: Cath Ruane

