In Pictures: landmarks and views of Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Leven from the 1990s

Some haven’t changed, while others have long since disappeared – underlining how our towns have evolved across the past three decades. The pictures first appeared in the Fife Free Press Group of newspapers, including the East Fife Mail and Glenrothes Gazette.
1. Fife landmarks
Taking a moment to enjoy the views across Dysart Harbour in the 1990s Photo: Fife Free Press
2. Fife landmarks
Generations of Fifers climbed these steps into the old Fife Institute in Glenrothes - now demolished and replaced with the Michael Woods Sports Centre Photo: Fife Free Press
3. Fife landmarks
British Alcan's factory once dominated the skyline in Burntisland. Today it is a housing estate. Photo: Fife Free Press
4. Fife landmarks
Some familiar shop names on this corner in Leven town centre Photo: Fife Free Press