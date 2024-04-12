The building that was once home to John Haig & Co in MArkinch still stands and is snow a business centreThe building that was once home to John Haig & Co in MArkinch still stands and is snow a business centre
In Pictures: landmarks and views of Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Leven from the 1990s

The buildings and the landscapes in this gallery will certainly spark many memories.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 12th Apr 2024, 15:06 BST

Some haven’t changed, while others have long since disappeared – underlining how our towns have evolved across the past three decades. The pictures first appeared in the Fife Free Press Group of newspapers, including the East Fife Mail and Glenrothes Gazette.

Taking a moment to enjoy the views across Dysart Harbour in the 1990s

Taking a moment to enjoy the views across Dysart Harbour in the 1990s Photo: Fife Free Press

Generations of Fifers climbed these steps into the old Fife Institute in Glenrothes - now demolished and replaced with the Michael Woods Sports Centre

Generations of Fifers climbed these steps into the old Fife Institute in Glenrothes - now demolished and replaced with the Michael Woods Sports Centre Photo: Fife Free Press

British Alcan's factory once dominated the skyline in Burntisland. Today it is a housing estate.

British Alcan's factory once dominated the skyline in Burntisland. Today it is a housing estate. Photo: Fife Free Press

Some familiar shop names on this corner in Leven town centre

Some familiar shop names on this corner in Leven town centre Photo: Fife Free Press

