In Pictures: Leven school teams contest annual Rotary Club quiz competition

The annual competition went ahead at Levenmouth Academy, and was won by Mountfleurie Primary School were the winners with a score of 106 points, East Wemyss Primary, came a close second with 102, and Parkhill Primary - last year’s winners - were third on 96.
The quiz is open to all the primary schools in the Levenmouth Area, and a total of 11 teams took part.
1. Rotary Quiz
The winners - the Mountfleurie team, Imogen O'Neill, Eryn Loggie,Joshua Robertson Charlotte McKinnon and Blake Delorey-Smith with Rotary President Rai Valente (Pic: Submitted) Photo: Submitted
2. Rotary Quiz
Balcurvie Primary School's team Photo: Submitted
3. Rotary Quiz
Aberhill Primary School's team Photo: Submitted
4. Rotary Quiz
Coaltown of Wemyss Primary School's team Photo: Submitted