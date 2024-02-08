News you can trust since 1871
In Pictures: Leven school teams contest annual Rotary Club quiz competition

Pupils from a number of Fife schools have taken part in a quiz organised by the Rotary Club of Leven.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 8th Feb 2024, 10:40 GMT

The annual competition went ahead at Levenmouth Academy, and was won by Mountfleurie Primary School were the winners with a score of 106 points, East Wemyss Primary, came a close second with 102, and Parkhill Primary - last year’s winners - were third on 96.

The quiz is open to all the primary schools in the Levenmouth Area, and a total of 11 teams took part.

The winners - the Mountfleurie team, Imogen O'Neill, Eryn Loggie,Joshua Robertson Charlotte McKinnon and Blake Delorey-Smith with Rotary President Rai Valente (Pic: Submitted)

Balcurvie Primary School's team

Balcurvie Primary School's team Photo: Submitted

Aberhill Primary School's team

Aberhill Primary School's team Photo: Submitted

Coaltown of Wemyss Primary School's team

Coaltown of Wemyss Primary School's team Photo: Submitted

