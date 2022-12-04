In Pictures: Leven’s Rose Queens who have been crowned across the years
Leven Rose Queen is one of Fife’s longest running community events.
The summer crowning dates back to 1938,and is the highlight of the town’s Civic Week celebrations.
Betty Ballantyne was the first Rose Queen – the original crown and sceptre also date from that inaugural ceremony.
It was designed and made by Mr & Mrs R.W. Dickie.
These photos from across the decades capture the event and the youngsters crowned Leven’s Rose Queen.
