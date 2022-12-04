News you can trust since 1871
The Leven Rose Queen Contest has spanned six decades and five former winners share the happiness of their special day. Betty Henderson 1938.

In Pictures: Leven’s Rose Queens who have been crowned across the years

Leven Rose Queen is one of Fife’s longest running community events.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago

The summer crowning dates back to 1938,and is the highlight of the town’s Civic Week celebrations.

Betty Ballantyne was the first Rose Queen – the original crown and sceptre also date from that inaugural ceremony.

It was designed and made by Mr & Mrs R.W. Dickie.

These photos from across the decades capture the event and the youngsters crowned Leven’s Rose Queen.

1. Leven Rose Queen

Leven Rose Queen 2008

Photo: na

2. Leven Rose Queen

Leven Rose Queen 2008

Photo: na

3. Leven Rose Queen

Rose Queen Taylor Gillies turns on the town's Christmas lights in 2009.

Photo: wn

4. Leven Rose Queen

2010 2010 Leven Rose Queen Lauren Farquhar (seated) with the royal party and Mr George Robertson (rear) at the Leven Rose Queen ceremony, Leven

Photo: neil doig

Fife