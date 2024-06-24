A Tai Chi demonstration at the fun day.A Tai Chi demonstration at the fun day.
In pictures: Linton Lane and Rabbit Braes annual fun day

By Fiona Dobie
Published 24th Jun 2024, 16:47 BST
There was fun for all the family at the Linton Lane and Rabbit Braes annual fun day on Saturday.

The popular event saw a host of activities and attractions on offer for everyone to enjoy. There were a range of inflatables, stalls to browse, refreshments to enjoy and displays from local community groups in the arena.

Groups taking part included Stages Dance School, Golden Gate Tai Chi and Kuro Iwa Ryu Jujitsu.

Here are some photographs from the day.

The annual fun day organised by Linton Lane and Rabbit Braes Development Group took place on Saturday. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Elizabeth Campbell Jewellery were among the small businesses and organisations with a stall at the event.

A Tai Chi display.

