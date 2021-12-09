The 600ft chimney stack at the former Longannet power station was demolished.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pushed the button to ignite the 700kg of explosives to bring down the chimney stack which was the largest free-standing structure in Scotland.

It also marked the end of an are for the plant which once employed thousands of people.

The Kincardine site ceased operating in 2016.

In the wake of COP26 in Glasgow, ScottishPower projected Global Warming Stripes on to chimney stack and the slogan “Make Coal History” was beamed on to it.

Photographer Michael Gillen was at the scene when the stack came down, changing the landscape forever.

1. Longannet chimney demolition The iconic chimney at Longannet dominated the Firth of Forth skyline for over 50 years.

2. Longannet chimney demolition The calm before the explosion ... one of the final shots of the chimney before it came down

3. Longannet chimney demolition The first explosives detonate and the demolition process is underway

4. Longannet chimney demolition The impact of the detonation is evident