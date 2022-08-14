Hippo Parade unveiling in Glenrothes Kingdom Centre. Kids are revealing their hippos to be part of the parade. Kinglassie Primary School kids (from left) Amy Easson, Bethan Laing, Georgia Mather and Mya Band with their Hippo called Peter Pottamus

In Pictures: Looking back at Glenrothes' famous Hippo Parade

Glenrothes is famous for its hippos - so much so, there was even an annual parade which drew huge crowds to the Kingdom Centre.

By Allan Crow
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 7:54 pm

It ran from 2010 until 2018 and saw many schools and community groups decorate their own hippos which then went on show in the town’s shopping centre which organised the giant art event with Fife Council, Glenrothes Town Twinning Association and 18 primary schools.

The project was a tribute to an original installation of concrete hippos in the town and involved each local school adopting a hippo and painting it with their own design.

Shoppers were invited to vote for a favourite.

1. Glenrothes Hippo Parade

Falkland Primary School pupils with their decorated hippo.

Photo: Dave Scott

2. Glenrothes Hippo Parade

The 2012 unveiling of the hippos in the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes

Photo: neil doig

3. Glenrothes Hippo Parade

In 2011, the Hippos went to the Scottish Parliament. Presiding Officer Tricia Marwick MSP is pictured in the Garden Lobby with one of the hippos from the Glenrothes Hippo parade.

Photo: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

4. Glenrothes Hippo Parade

Up close with one of the hippos

Photo: n/a

