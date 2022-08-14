In Pictures: Looking back at Glenrothes' famous Hippo Parade

It ran from 2010 until 2018 and saw many schools and community groups decorate their own hippos which then went on show in the town’s shopping centre which organised the giant art event with Fife Council, Glenrothes Town Twinning Association and 18 primary schools.
The project was a tribute to an original installation of concrete hippos in the town and involved each local school adopting a hippo and painting it with their own design.
Shoppers were invited to vote for a favourite.
