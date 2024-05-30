In Pictures: memorable moments from Leven Rail Link’s official launch

The long-awaited launch of the £116m Levenmouth Rail Link saw people pack vantage points to see the first train roll into the brand new stations in Leven and Cameron Bridge where plaques were unveiled. These images capture a flavour of the day.
First Minister John Swinney steps off a train at Leven Station Photo: LISA FERGUSON
First Minister John Swinney was front and centre at the Levenmouth Rail Link official re-opening celebrations on Wednesday 29 May 2024. Photo: Danyel VanReenen
The souvenir ticket given to guests on the official train which travelled from Waverley to Leven and on to Cameron Bridge Photo: Fife Free Press
First Minister John Swinney and Fife Council Leader David Ross stood together as they prepared to give speeches at the Levenmouth Rail Link opening ceremony on Wednesday. Photo: Danyel VanReenen