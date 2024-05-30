In Pictures: memorable moments from Leven Rail Link’s official launch

By Allan Crow
Published 30th May 2024, 14:13 BST
It was, to borrow the words of the First Minister, John Sweeney, a day of “unbridled joy” as the first train arrived in Leven since 1969.

The long-awaited launch of the £116m Levenmouth Rail Link saw people pack vantage points to see the first train roll into the brand new stations in Leven and Cameron Bridge where plaques were unveiled. These images capture a flavour of the day.

First Minister John Swinney steps off a train at Leven Station

First Minister John Swinney steps off a train at Leven Station

First Minister John Swinney was front and centre at the Levenmouth Rail Link official re-opening celebrations on Wednesday 29 May 2024.

First Minister John Swinney was front and centre at the Levenmouth Rail Link official re-opening celebrations on Wednesday 29 May 2024.

The souvenir ticket given to guests on the official train which travelled from Waverley to Leven and on to Cameron Bridge

The souvenir ticket given to guests on the official train which travelled from Waverley to Leven and on to Cameron Bridge

First Minister John Swinney and Fife Council Leader David Ross stood together as they prepared to give speeches at the Levenmouth Rail Link opening ceremony on Wednesday.

First Minister John Swinney and Fife Council Leader David Ross stood together as they prepared to give speeches at the Levenmouth Rail Link opening ceremony on Wednesday.

