In Pictures: Memories of 1976 from the files of the Fife Free Press

These photos first appeared in our pages in 1976, and give a glimpse into the events which made the news.
1. Memories of 1976
Kirkcaldy Technical College’s Burns Supper and dance was held at the Hotel Ambaasadeur
2. Memories of 1976
Six footballers from Kirkcaldy YMCA youth team were chosen for the Scottish YMCA Select - Front: James Murray, Gordon Mathieson, Ken Connolly.
Middle Robert Paterson, Alex Thomson. At the rear is Scott Ferguson
3. Memories of 1976
Olympia Arcade Traders Association held its annual dinner dance in the Crown Hotel, Thornton
4. Memories of 1976
Victoria Hospital staff members and guests at their annual dance which was held in the Crown Hotel, Thornton
