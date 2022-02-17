The hairstyles of 1976 were on show at an event in Kirkcaldy. It was organised by Len Dow - who still has hair salons in town - and took place at the Ollerton Hotel. Len joined six of his stylists in modelling the new short look Eddie Couget, Sandra McCormick, Jim Black, Bob Grandison. Front Ian Harper, Tom Rodger, Len Dow and Pete Berwick

In Pictures: Memories of 1976 from the files of the Fife Free Press

A trip down memory lane courtesy of the back issues of the Fife Free Press.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 4:35 pm

These photos first appeared in our pages in 1976, and give a glimpse into the events which made the news.

Undefined: readMore

1. Memories of 1976

Kirkcaldy Technical College’s Burns Supper and dance was held at the Hotel Ambaasadeur

Photo: na

Photo Sales

2. Memories of 1976

Six footballers from Kirkcaldy YMCA youth team were chosen for the Scottish YMCA Select - Front: James Murray, Gordon Mathieson, Ken Connolly. Middle Robert Paterson, Alex Thomson. At the rear is Scott Ferguson

Photo: na

Photo Sales

3. Memories of 1976

Olympia Arcade Traders Association held its annual dinner dance in the Crown Hotel, Thornton

Photo: na

Photo Sales

4. Memories of 1976

Victoria Hospital staff members and guests at their annual dance which was held in the Crown Hotel, Thornton

Photo: na

Photo Sales
Memories
Next Page
Page 1 of 2