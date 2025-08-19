In Pictures: memories of 1991 in this gallery of photos from Glenrothes

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 19th Aug 2025, 17:31 BST
The pictures in this archive gallery were taken almost 35 years ago.

They appeared in the pages of the Glenrothes Gazette, which is one of the newspapers published by the Fife Free Press Group – and feature just some of the individuals and groups whose achievements, events and milestones made the healdines.

A trio of faces familiar to ice hockey fans in Fife - pictured in 1991 with Glenrothes Ice Hockey Club are Wayne Maxwell, Andy Samuel and Louis Adamson. The picture was submitted to the Glenrothes Gazette.

1. Down memory lane

A trio of faces familiar to ice hockey fans in Fife - pictured in 1991 with Glenrothes Ice Hockey Club are Wayne Maxwell, Andy Samuel and Louis Adamson. The picture was submitted to the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A photo from Glenrothes Riding Club from 1991. Pictured are Fiona Clark, April Allan and Dorothy Allan with Flicker.

2. Down memory lane

A photo from Glenrothes Riding Club from 1991. Pictured are Fiona Clark, April Allan and Dorothy Allan with Flicker. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette

Photo Sales
The 1991 football team from Leslie Primary School. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

3. Down memory lane

The 1991 football team from Leslie Primary School. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette

Photo Sales
Pictured at Glenrothes Baptist Church nursery class in 1991 are Nathan Lamond, and Rebecca Marshall, both aged three. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.

4. Down memory lane

Pictured at Glenrothes Baptist Church nursery class in 1991 are Nathan Lamond, and Rebecca Marshall, both aged three. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Glenrothes
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice