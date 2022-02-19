In Pictures: Memories of 1999 in Kirkcaldy from the  Fife Free Press

They feature just some of the events which took place across the town more than 20 years ago.
We’re sure they will stir many memories, so enjoy our stroll down memory lane.
1. Memories of 1999
Youngsters from Kingdom Roller Hockley Club raised more than £450 to buy equipment for their teams by packing bags at the Co-op in Templehall, Kirkcaldy.
Pictured are members of Torbain Tigers.
Photo: Fife Free Press
2. Memories of 1999
Coins collected from, around the world by pupils at Kirkcaldy High School raised money for Children In Need.
Over 50 different types were source and handed to the TV appeal.
Pictured are: Rachel Cooper, Ashley Greenlaw, Kylie Robertson., Danielle Craig, Samantha Gourlay and Kelly Horsburgh with teacher Elsie Samuel.
Photo: Fife Free Press
3. Memories of 1999
Over 350 pupils from Fair Isle Primary School had a trip to the cinema to watch The Prince Of Egypt - an animated film which told the Bible story.
It was entirely funded by the congregation of St Brycedale Church, and took then to the ABC in the High Street.
Photo: Fife Free Press
4. Memories of 1999
Kirkcaldy High School’s netball team with the Fife schools title won in April 1999.
Back row: Kimberley Fleming, Nicola Thomson, Kirsty Marshall, Alison Burza.
Front: Laura Matthews, Lorraine Aikman, and Claire Wilkie.
Photo: Fife Free Press