A 1988 SFA coaching course held at Fife Institute in Glenrothes. Pictured are seven-year old twins Kristopher and Ryan Reid from Pitteucher.

In Pictures: memories of events and people in Glenrothes in 1988

These are just a few of the photographs from our archives, dating from 1988. They all first appeared in the pages of the Glenrothes Gazette.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 10th Jan 2024, 17:45 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 17:46 GMT

They feature the groups, businesses and individuals whose fundraising events and successes made the headlines. Enjoy our stroll down memory lane.

1. 1988 memories

A 1988 cheque presentation at Balbirnie House Hotel in Markinch. No details, but the picture shows (from left): Lorraine McFadgen, Dr Alistair Douglas; Jim Honeyman; Alan Kidd; Dr John Wilson; Dr Craig Morris and Louise McCormack. Photo: Fife Free Press

2. 1988 memories

An advertising feature picture taken for Leslie Bike Shop in 1988. The picture was taken by a staff photographer from the Fife Free Press and first appeared in the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

3. 1988 memories

We all know what it’s like when you try a food for the first time. This is one year old Leah Dickson getting to grips with a packet of Skips crisps at Glenrothes Twins Club party in 1988. Photo: Fife Free Press

4. 1988 memories

A packed hall for the 1988 British Legion Christmas party in Glenrothes. The picture was taken by David Cruickshanks, staff photographer with the Fife Free Press and first appeared in the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press

