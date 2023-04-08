In Pictures: Memories of Fife in 1989 including Fife Institute, Canon, Apricot Computers and Wm Low awards

The year was 1989 – and these are just a selection of the photos which appeared in our newspaper, the Glenrothes Gazette.
They offer a snapshot of the groups and people whose successes and landmarks made the headlines.
1. Fife memories
A mining conference was held at the Lomond Centre, Glenrothes, in April 1989.
Displays included items brought along by Andrew Kerr.
The picture was taken by, and appeared in, the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
2. Fife memories
Speakers at the mining conference at the Lomond Centre, Glenrothes, in April 1989 - Ian Chalmers, Andrew Kerr, Tom Smith and Donna Mackay Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
3. Fife memories
Sharp-eyed ice hockey fans will recognise the adult in this picture - world class Czech star Vincent Lukac who played for Fife Flyers in 1989.
The youngsters, unfortunately, are not named. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
4. Fife memories
Glenwood Playscheme in full swing in April 199. Pictured are Karen Burns (11) and Sarah Burns (7). Photo: Glenrothes Gazette