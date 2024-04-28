In pictures: memories of Glenrothes schools and groups from the early 1980s

They capture some of the events and moments which made our pages, all featuring local schools, groups and clubs. Check out the face in them - you may recognise some of them!
A teacher and pupils from Newcastle Primary School in Glenrothes with a BBC computer - underlining how technology has changed so quickly. We don’t have a date for the photo, but it was taken by Jim Smith, freelance photographer for the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Jim Smith
A barn dance held by the 103rd Fife (Glenrothes) Scout Group in the Lomond Centre. Date unknown - probably early 1980s. Photo: Jim Smith
Markinch Playscheme held their own mini-OIympic Games in John Dixon Park - pictured are some of the gold medal marathon race winners. The photo is from the archives of the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Jim Smith
A picture from an Easter Parade held in Glenrothes. It features the team that won the best dressed float competition, and was taken at Stenton Community Centre for the Glenrothes Gazette by freelance photographer Jim Smith. Photo: Jim Smith