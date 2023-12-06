News you can trust since 1871
Pupils at Viewforth High School were involved in a t-shirt exhibition at Kirkcaldy Museum back in 1990. Pupils at Viewforth High School were involved in a t-shirt exhibition at Kirkcaldy Museum back in 1990.
In Pictures: memories of Viewforth & St Andrews High Schools through the decades

They have long and proud traditions at the heart of Kirkcaldy – and pupils and staff at Viewforth and St Andrews High Schools have featured many times in the pages of the Fife Free Press.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 6th Dec 2023, 21:19 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 23:22 GMT

These pictures are just a few from our archives which capture events at the schools, including the official opening of its new Viewforth campus in the Lang Toun’s Windmill Road.

Students from Viewforth High School, Sinclairtown Primary School, Kirkcaldy North Primary School and Pathhead Primary School and, on the right, Alistair Stewart, Principle Teacher Wider Achievement at Viewforth High School.

1. School memories

The 0fficial Opening of Windmill Campus in Kirkcaldy by Rt Hon Gordon Brown and invited guests. Pictured: Rebecca Dean, vocalist,from Viewforth High School sings to the attendees

2. School memories

Official Opening of Windmill Campus in Kirkcaldy - pictured giving a musical performance are advanced higher pupils

3. School memories

Official opening of Windmill Campus in Kirkcaldy

4. School memories

