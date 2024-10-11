Looking across Burntisland beach by Jacqueline DavidsonLooking across Burntisland beach by Jacqueline Davidson
In Pictures: Northern Lights in Fife - a dazzling show as Aurora Borealis lights up night sky

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 11th Oct 2024, 12:06 BST
Readers have shared their stunning pictures of the Northern Lights that lit up the skies above Fife.

The stunning images were captured last night (Thursday, October 10) and into the early hours of this morning.

The dazzling display provided a fantastic show for residents despite the light pollution the Kingdom is used to.

The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, appear as bright, swirling curtains of lights in the night sky and range in colour from green to pink and scarlet.

The view above East Wemyss by Claire Brand

1. Northern Lights Fife

The view above East Wemyss by Claire Brand Photo: Submitted

This picture was submitted by Caroline Kyle

2. Northern Lights Fife

This picture was submitted by Caroline Kyle Photo: Submitted

This image was captured by Gary Stephen

3. Northern Lights Fife

This image was captured by Gary Stephen Photo: Submitted

A stunning image from Fiona McDonald

4. Northern Lights Fife

A stunning image from Fiona McDonald Photo: Submitted

