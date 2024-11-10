A salute to fallen comrades whose names are etched on the war memorial in Kirkcaldy

In Pictures: paying tribute at Kirkcaldy War Memorial on Remembrance Sunday

Dignitaries were joined by a host of community organisations, from sports clubs to care homes, to lay wreaths and pay tribute. The ceremony was organised by the Kirkcaldy branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland, and was addressed by Bill Mason, chairman, and Captain Andrew Manley, from Kirkcady’s Salvation Army.