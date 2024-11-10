A salute to fallen comrades whose names are etched on the war memorial in KirkcaldyA salute to fallen comrades whose names are etched on the war memorial in Kirkcaldy
In Pictures: paying tribute at Kirkcaldy War Memorial on Remembrance Sunday

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 10th Nov 2024, 19:55 BST
Updated 10th Nov 2024, 19:55 BST
Dignitaries were joined by a host of community organisations, from sports clubs to care homes, to lay wreaths and pay tribute. The ceremony was organised by the Kirkcaldy branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland, and was addressed by Bill Mason, chairman, and Captain Andrew Manley, from Kirkcady’s Salvation Army.

A poignant score from the musicians at the war memorial

1. Remembrance Sunday

A poignant score from the musicians at the war memorial Photo: Cath Ruane

The parade arrives at the war memorial.

2. Remembrance Sunday

The parade arrives at the war memorial. Photo: Cath Ruane

The parade mustered at the Town House in Kirkcaldy and made its way to the War Memorial for the annual remembrance service.

3. Remembrance Sunday

The parade mustered at the Town House in Kirkcaldy and made its way to the War Memorial for the annual remembrance service. Photo: Cath Raune

Dignitaries and servicemen and women prepare to lay their wreaths

4. Remembrance Sunday

Dignitaries and servicemen and women prepare to lay their wreaths Photo: Cath Ruane

