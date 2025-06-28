In Pictures: poignant ceremonies as names of 1500 war dead read aloud in Kirkcaldy

All 1500 whose details are etched on to the monument were remembered as they were read aloud across three simple, dignified ceremonies at the weekend.

Their name, rank and regiment was honoured by a succession of speakers as part of the events to mark the centenary of the memorial.

A bugler sounded the Last Post from the balcony of the art gallery above the memorial. It was decked out in some of poppies hand knitted and donated in their thousands by people across the Lang Toun. A lone piper played, and Kirkcaldy & District Pipe Band marched to the memorial on Saturday.

The ceremonies held across Friday, Saturday and Sunday drew crowds of former servicemen and women, and people with direct links to those whose sacrifices are recalled on the memorial. Some were able to recite the names of their own relatives, making this ceremony even more personal - one young lad represented his great grandfather as he joined the ranks of officials who read out some of the names.

The rollcalls were organised by the Kirkcaldy branch of the Royal British Legion which has been instrumental in securing a royal visit and organising all the events to ensure the landmark anniversary was given the recognition it deserved.

Bill Mason, chairman, and Ray Davidson, secretary, were among the speakers who recited the names of the fallen.

On Friday - 10 years to the day of the formal opening of the memorial - they read out some 566 names of those killed in World War I. On Saturday, a further 475 who died in the Great War were honoured.

On Sunday the rollcall will honour all who perished in World War II and later conflicts. Fittingly, the last name on the memorial, that of Sergeant Sean Binnie - killed in the Helman Province, Afghanistan, in 2009 - will be read by his mother, Janette. The ceremony starts at 10:00am and is open to all to attend.

Others who participated included Melanie Ward MP, David Torrance MSP, George Stenhouse (Kirkcaldy Civic Society), Claire Baker MSP and Jim Kinloch, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Fife.

1 . 1st 500 names6.jpg A lone bugler on the balcony of the gallery with a curtain of poppies

2 . War memorial centenary George Stenhouse representing Kirkcaldy Civic Society

3 . War memorial centenary Paying silent tribute as the 1500 names on the war memorial in Kirkcaldy are read out